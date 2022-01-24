MileVerse Market Capitalization Tops $33.93 Million (MVC)

MileVerse (CURRENCY:MVC) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 23rd. In the last seven days, MileVerse has traded 20.5% lower against the US dollar. MileVerse has a market cap of $33.93 million and approximately $4.59 million worth of MileVerse was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MileVerse coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0191 or 0.00000054 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002852 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001724 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.49 or 0.00049862 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,431.67 or 0.06932255 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.62 or 0.00055920 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $35,024.29 or 0.99847889 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003414 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00007270 BTC.

About MileVerse

MileVerse’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,775,221,629 coins. The official website for MileVerse is mileverse.com . MileVerse’s official Twitter account is @MileVerse_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for MileVerse is medium.com/mileverse

Buying and Selling MileVerse

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MileVerse directly using U.S. dollars.

