MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) Earns Buy Rating from BTIG Research

BTIG Research reissued their buy rating on shares of MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) in a report published on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a $950.00 target price on the software maker’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. lifted their price objective on shares of MicroStrategy from $780.00 to $871.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. TheStreet raised shares of MicroStrategy from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on MicroStrategy from $620.00 to $580.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MicroStrategy from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $595.00.

Get MicroStrategy alerts:

Shares of MicroStrategy stock opened at $375.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. MicroStrategy has a one year low of $365.98 and a one year high of $1,315.00. The company has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.27 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $592.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $645.26.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The software maker reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $127.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.48 million. MicroStrategy had a negative net margin of 87.25% and a positive return on equity of 15.11%. The firm’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.79 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that MicroStrategy will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other MicroStrategy news, Director Carl J. Rickertsen sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $807.08, for a total value of $8,070,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Wei-Ming Shao sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $861.55, for a total value of $1,292,325.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,000 shares of company stock worth $18,922,175 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 25.85% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in MicroStrategy by 86.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,241 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $825,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,667 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,430,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in MicroStrategy by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,763 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,836,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its position in MicroStrategy by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 388 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. bought a new stake in MicroStrategy during the 2nd quarter worth $286,000. 53.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About MicroStrategy

MicroStrategy, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise analytics and mobility software. The firm designs, develops, markets, and sells software platform through licensing arrangements and cloud-based subscriptions and related services. Its product packages include Hyper.Now, Consumer User Bundle, and Power User Bundle.

Featured Article: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for MicroStrategy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MicroStrategy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.