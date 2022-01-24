Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Stock Position Trimmed by Levin Capital Strategies L.P.

Levin Capital Strategies L.P. reduced its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 188,779 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 1,979 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises approximately 5.3% of Levin Capital Strategies L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Levin Capital Strategies L.P.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $53,220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 13.9% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 64,903 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $18,302,000 after acquiring an additional 7,927 shares in the last quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 8.0% during the third quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC now owns 1,228 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Financial Council Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft during the third quarter worth approximately $1,029,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.5% during the third quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 48,889 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $13,783,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thornburg Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 123.7% during the third quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 57,159 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $16,114,000 after acquiring an additional 31,613 shares in the last quarter. 69.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Teri List sold 1,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.90, for a total transaction of $552,585.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 419,292 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.61, for a total value of $144,492,216.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 530,699 shares of company stock valued at $181,312,457. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft stock opened at $296.03 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $327.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $309.31. The company has a market cap of $2.22 trillion, a P/E ratio of 33.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.86. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $224.22 and a 52-week high of $349.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $45.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.80% and a net margin of 38.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.82 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.74%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $342.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Microsoft from $360.00 to $350.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $350.46.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

