Mickey Layden Purchases 1,000 Shares of First Community Co. (NASDAQ:FCCO) Stock

First Community Co. (NASDAQ:FCCO) Director Mickey Layden bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.18 per share, for a total transaction of $21,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of FCCO stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $21.11. 2,120 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,155. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.25 million, a PE ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.11. First Community Co. has a 52-week low of $16.57 and a 52-week high of $23.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.69.

First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. First Community had a net margin of 24.49% and a return on equity of 10.98%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that First Community Co. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be given a $0.13 dividend. This is a positive change from First Community’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 31st. First Community’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.12%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FCCO. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in First Community by 167.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,781 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,114 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in First Community in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in First Community in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $257,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in First Community by 46.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 17,709 shares of the bank’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 5,642 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in First Community in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $394,000. Institutional investors own 49.41% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on FCCO. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Community from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James lowered shares of First Community from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday.

First Community Corp. (South Carolina) is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through its subsidiary, First Community Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Retail Banking; Mortgage Banking; Investment Advisory and Non-Deposit; and Corporate.

