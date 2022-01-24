Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Shares Sold by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC reduced its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,778 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 895 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $13,468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,004,876 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,761,435,000 after purchasing an additional 63,084 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 1.0% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,461,003 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,012,327,000 after acquiring an additional 14,217 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 12.0% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 524,600 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $726,749,000 after acquiring an additional 56,125 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 3.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 441,702 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $610,815,000 after acquiring an additional 14,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 16.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 381,829 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $528,963,000 after acquiring an additional 52,825 shares during the last quarter. 92.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE MTD opened at $1,458.34 on Monday. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a one year low of $1,033.40 and a one year high of $1,714.75. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1,563.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,516.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.30, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.70, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.05.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $8.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.28 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $951.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $931.63 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 20.85% and a return on equity of 369.24%. Mettler-Toledo International’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $7.02 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 33.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MTD shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,552.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,455.00 to $1,531.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In related news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 1,100 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,548.00, for a total value of $1,702,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Olivier A. Filliol sold 8,930 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,536.29, for a total transaction of $13,719,069.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,826 shares of company stock worth $38,251,715 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Mettler-Toledo International, Inc is a supplier of precision instruments and services. The firm manufactures weighing instruments for use in laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications. It also manufactures several related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; and also, metal detection and other end-of-line inspection systems used in production and packaging and provides solutions for use in certain process analytics applications.

