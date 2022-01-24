Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Sold by Jones Financial Companies Lllp

Jones Financial Companies Lllp lessened its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 80,747 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 3,428 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $27,405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Willis Investment Counsel lifted its position in Meta Platforms by 0.3% during the second quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 10,352 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,599,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY increased its stake in Meta Platforms by 19.2% during the third quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 186 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Meta Platforms by 3.8% during the third quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 821 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advisory Group increased its stake in Meta Platforms by 2.8% during the third quarter. Financial Advisory Group now owns 1,093 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust increased its stake in Meta Platforms by 0.7% during the third quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 4,342 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,473,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. 65.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Shares of Meta Platforms stock traded down $8.51 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $294.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 711,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,010,945. The firm has a market capitalization of $819.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.64, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $331.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $343.98. Meta Platforms Inc. has a 1-year low of $253.50 and a 1-year high of $384.33.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $29.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.52 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 35.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.71 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 13.91 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FB shares. OTR Global upgraded Meta Platforms to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Wedbush reduced their price target on Meta Platforms from $355.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Rosenblatt Securities raised Meta Platforms from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. JMP Securities reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $400.00 price target (down previously from $425.00) on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, UBS Group set a $440.00 price target on Meta Platforms in a report on Thursday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $400.38.

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 125 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.45, for a total value of $40,306.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.41, for a total value of $25,463,393.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 433,940 shares of company stock valued at $144,150,781. Insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

Featured Article: What is a management fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.