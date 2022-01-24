Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Purchased by Alerus Financial NA

Alerus Financial NA increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 11.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,901 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,412 shares during the period. Meta Platforms makes up about 1.4% of Alerus Financial NA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Alerus Financial NA’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $14,899,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. 65.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

FB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $415.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Meta Platforms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $409.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded Meta Platforms from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $385.00 price objective on Meta Platforms in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $400.38.

Shares of FB stock opened at $303.17 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $331.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $343.98. The firm has a market cap of $843.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.29. Meta Platforms Inc. has a one year low of $253.50 and a one year high of $384.33.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $29.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.52 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 35.88%. Meta Platforms’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.71 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 13.91 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 8,176 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.22, for a total transaction of $2,814,342.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.69, for a total value of $41,086.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 433,940 shares of company stock worth $144,150,781. Insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

See Also: Analyzing a company’s cash flow statement

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.