Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.55 Per Share

Brokerages expect Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) to announce earnings of $1.55 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Mesa Laboratories’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.27 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.09. Mesa Laboratories reported earnings of $1.46 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mesa Laboratories will report full year earnings of $8.10 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $7.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.59 to $11.03. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Mesa Laboratories.

Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.60. Mesa Laboratories had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 3.56%. The company had revenue of $35.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.95 million.

A number of research firms have commented on MLAB. Zacks Investment Research cut Mesa Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. TheStreet cut Mesa Laboratories from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th.

NASDAQ:MLAB traded up $6.67 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $301.02. 31,054 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,650. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 11.13 and a quick ratio of 10.71. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $314.62. Mesa Laboratories has a twelve month low of $232.88 and a twelve month high of $333.42. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 316.51 and a beta of 0.34.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. Mesa Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 68.82%.

In other news, SVP Gregory Dinoia sold 280 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.72, for a total value of $90,641.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Brian David Archbold sold 1,659 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.02, for a total value of $539,208.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 13,227 shares of company stock worth $4,171,321. Insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MLAB. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Mesa Laboratories in the second quarter valued at $71,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Mesa Laboratories in the third quarter valued at $97,000. Marco Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Mesa Laboratories in the third quarter valued at $204,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in Mesa Laboratories in the third quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in Mesa Laboratories in the third quarter valued at $232,000. 91.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mesa Laboratories Company Profile

Mesa Laboratories, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of instruments and disposable products utilized in healthcare, pharmaceutical, food and beverage, medical device, and petrochemical industries. It operates through the following segments: Sterilization and Disinfection Control, Instruments, Continuous Monitoring, and Biopharmaceutical Development.

