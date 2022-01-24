Meridian Energy Limited (ASX:MEZ) Insider Purchases A$23,750.00 in Stock

Meridian Energy Limited (ASX:MEZ) insider Anake Goodall purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$4.75 ($3.42) per share, with a total value of A$23,750.00 ($17,086.33).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.94, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Meridian Energy Company Profile

Meridian Energy Limited engages in the generation, trading, and retail of electricity and gas. The company generates electricity through hydro power stations and wind farms located in New Zealand and Australia; and a solar farm in Tongatapu, Tonga. It sells its electricity to residential, business, and industrial customers under the Meridian and Powershop brands.

