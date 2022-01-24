Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Increases Stock Holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 5.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,547 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $2,618,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BOKF NA purchased a new stake in Ecolab in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,623,000. CX Institutional raised its stake in Ecolab by 9.5% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 738 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Perpetual Investment Management Ltd raised its stake in Ecolab by 7.4% in the third quarter. Perpetual Investment Management Ltd now owns 12,465 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,601,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Ecolab by 21.8% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,711,023 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $356,953,000 after purchasing an additional 306,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Ecolab by 0.9% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,966,763 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $410,306,000 after purchasing an additional 16,939 shares in the last quarter. 73.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:ECL opened at $195.09 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $55.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $227.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $222.99. Ecolab Inc. has a twelve month low of $194.02 and a twelve month high of $238.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 9.08% and a return on equity of 20.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th were issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. This is a boost from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Ecolab’s payout ratio is 52.17%.

A number of brokerages have commented on ECL. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Ecolab from $245.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Ecolab from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $245.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Ecolab from $225.00 to $198.00 in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Ecolab from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $230.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $227.92.

In other Ecolab news, EVP Elizabeth A. Simermeyer sold 7,539 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.53, for a total transaction of $1,775,660.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Victoria Reich sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.27, for a total value of $559,848.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 54,991 shares of company stock worth $12,823,269. 1.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

