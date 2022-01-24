Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Increases Stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,419 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,072 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $2,528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA raised its position in Uber Technologies by 1.5% during the third quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 15,025 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $673,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 0.6% in the third quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 36,703 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. increased its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 2.4% in the third quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 10,498 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 11.0% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,770 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC increased its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 8.9% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 3,603 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.37% of the company’s stock.

UBER stock opened at $35.94 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $69.73 billion, a PE ratio of -27.65 and a beta of 1.31. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.88 and a 12-month high of $64.05. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $40.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.96.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The ride-sharing company reported ($1.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.91). Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 9.53% and a negative net margin of 15.87%. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.62) EPS. Uber Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi purchased 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $44.92 per share, for a total transaction of $8,984,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

UBER has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Friday, November 5th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Uber Technologies from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $64.00 price target on Uber Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Uber Technologies in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.19.

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers multi-modal people transportation, restaurant food delivery, and connecting freight carriers and shippers. It operates through the following segments: Rides, Eats, Freight, Other Bets and ATG and Other Technology Programs.

