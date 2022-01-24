Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Grows Position in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) by 47.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,623 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,148 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Textron were worth $2,208,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Textron by 0.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,760,586 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,634,014,000 after acquiring an additional 71,130 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in Textron by 2.5% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,127,695 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $497,651,000 after acquiring an additional 176,351 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Textron by 0.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,330,421 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $297,035,000 after acquiring an additional 12,818 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Textron by 7.9% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,654,624 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $115,509,000 after acquiring an additional 121,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Textron by 0.3% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,637,396 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $112,604,000 after acquiring an additional 4,254 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.51% of the company’s stock.

TXT opened at $71.61 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $15.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.06, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.75. Textron Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.36 and a 52 week high of $79.45. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.81.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The aerospace company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.07. Textron had a return on equity of 13.05% and a net margin of 6.09%. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.17 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Textron Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th were paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. Textron’s payout ratio is 2.35%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on TXT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Textron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Susquehanna raised their price target on Textron from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Textron from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on Textron from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.60.

Textron Profile

Textron, Inc is a multi-industry company, which leverages global network of aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses to provide customers innovative solutions and services. The company operates its business through the following segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, and Finance.

