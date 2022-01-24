Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Buys 3,214 Shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,014 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,214 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF were worth $2,299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Summit Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 10,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Intrua Financial LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 30,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,534,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 35.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 2,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evensky & Katz LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 51.9% during the 3rd quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:ISTB opened at $50.02 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $50.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.84. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $49.90 and a 12-month high of $51.70.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.058 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%.

