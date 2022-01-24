MenaPay Trading Down 19.8% Over Last Week (MPAY)

MenaPay (CURRENCY:MPAY) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 23rd. MenaPay has a total market capitalization of $143,904.53 and $554.00 worth of MenaPay was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MenaPay coin can currently be bought for $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, MenaPay has traded down 19.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002830 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00004300 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002834 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001041 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.90 or 0.00045036 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00006043 BTC.

MenaPay (MPAY) is a coin. MenaPay’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 134,138,176 coins. MenaPay’s official website is www.menapay.io . The Reddit community for MenaPay is /r/MenaPay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MenaPay’s official Twitter account is @menapayio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for MenaPay is medium.com/menapay

According to CryptoCompare, “MenaPay has been designed to comply with Islamic finance requirements. The MenaPay Platform does not use or give interest, and proves this via witnesses thanks to the blockchain technology. The MenaPay Platform shares the revenue of the platform with the MenaPay Token Holders in accordance with Islamic finance approach. As a result of this structure, MenaPay is expected to help the digital transformation of the region. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MenaPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MenaPay should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MenaPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

