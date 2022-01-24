Meme (MEME) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $1.13 Million

Meme (CURRENCY:MEME) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 24th. In the last week, Meme has traded flat against the US dollar. One Meme coin can now be bought for $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Meme has a market capitalization of $11.47 million and approximately $1.13 million worth of Meme was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $83.96 or 0.00247017 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 16.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.84 or 0.00014253 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00006214 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000892 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00002220 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 16.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00008773 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000010 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Tapmydata (TAP) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0530 or 0.00000156 BTC.

About Meme

Meme (CRYPTO:MEME) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 5th, 2015. Meme’s total supply is 28,000 coins. Meme’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Meme is dontbuymeme.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Meme is an experimental protocol mashing up some of the most exciting innovations in DeFi and crypto collectibles. The usersmay put $MEME to work by farming exclusive NFT memes. Stake LP tokens for access to the MEME batch of legendary cards. “

