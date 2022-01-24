Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co Sells 358 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co reduced its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 58,418 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 358 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $3,155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 119.3% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 21,295,767 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,158,384,000 after purchasing an additional 11,584,817 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 16.5% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 49,212,773 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,757,392,000 after purchasing an additional 6,958,789 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the second quarter valued at approximately $382,833,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 164,065,503 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $9,192,590,000 after purchasing an additional 4,271,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 6.6% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 41,407,781 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,320,077,000 after purchasing an additional 2,580,563 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.87.

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $80,808.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VZ traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $53.02. The company had a trading volume of 388,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,280,135. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.65. The stock has a market cap of $222.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.44. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.69 and a 1 year high of $59.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be issued a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.83%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.03%.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

