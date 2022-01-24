Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co Reduces Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co lessened its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,739 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 196 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings in PayPal were worth $3,835,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PYPL. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of PayPal during the 2nd quarter worth $1,795,503,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of PayPal by 224.4% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,016,588 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $879,275,000 after purchasing an additional 2,086,752 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 2nd quarter valued at $311,152,000. Melvin Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 2nd quarter valued at $291,480,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of PayPal by 95.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,656,968 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $433,628,000 after purchasing an additional 809,608 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

PayPal stock traded down $7.52 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $156.02. 311,743 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,073,438. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $158.50 and a fifty-two week high of $310.16. The company has a market capitalization of $183.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $188.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $241.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.24 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 20.09% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on PYPL shares. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $317.00 to $268.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. TheStreet downgraded shares of PayPal from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of PayPal from $325.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of PayPal from $360.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of PayPal from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $266.08.

In other PayPal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.53, for a total transaction of $2,345,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 12,314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.32, for a total transaction of $2,306,658.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 14,097 shares of company stock worth $2,786,518 and sold 44,114 shares worth $8,990,858. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

