Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co Has $1.96 Million Stock Holdings in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co decreased its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,834 shares of the company’s stock after selling 183 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $1,960,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HLT. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 0.6% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,742,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 10.1% during the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 885 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 2.1% during the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 4,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 5.0% during the third quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 2,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 5.7% during the third quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 1,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 96.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Matthew W. Schuyler sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.33, for a total transaction of $417,990.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kevin J. Jacobs sold 195,722 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.12, for a total value of $28,403,176.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 214,722 shares of company stock worth $31,208,927 over the last ninety days. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HLT. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $159.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 target price (up from $148.00) on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Argus upped their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $162.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $135.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut Hilton Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $161.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 10th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Hilton Worldwide presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.13.

HLT traded down $4.78 during trading on Monday, hitting $137.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,279,438. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $98.57 and a twelve month high of $159.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $146.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $137.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,094.31 and a beta of 1.27.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.02). Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 25.13% and a net margin of 0.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. Hilton Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was up 87.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hilton Worldwide Company Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of hospitality businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ownership and Management & Franchise. The Ownership segment includes owned, leased, and joint venture hotels. The Management & Franchise segment manages hotels and timeshare properties, and license its brands to franchisees.

