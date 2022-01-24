Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co Decreases Position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co cut its stake in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) by 0.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,396 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 140 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $2,694,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in Keysight Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Keysight Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 117.9% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 268 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Keysight Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 301.2% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 333 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 83.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on KEYS shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $175.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $179.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $175.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $180.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Keysight Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $200.38.

In other Keysight Technologies news, CEO Ronald S. Nersesian sold 101,721 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.90, for a total value of $19,825,422.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP John Page sold 20,183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.17, for a total transaction of $4,080,397.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 209,536 shares of company stock valued at $41,351,697 in the last quarter. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Keysight Technologies stock traded down $4.69 during trading on Monday, hitting $168.73. The company had a trading volume of 10,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,166,133. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $129.09 and a 1-year high of $209.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $195.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $179.55. The stock has a market cap of $30.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.97.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.18. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 18.09% and a return on equity of 29.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 6.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Keysight Technologies announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, November 22nd that permits the company to buyback $1.20 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the scientific and technical instruments company to repurchase up to 3.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Keysight Technologies Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

