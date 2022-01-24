Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co Cuts Stock Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co reduced its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,632 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,204 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble makes up approximately 0.1% of Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $6,100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble during the third quarter worth about $27,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble in the third quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble in the second quarter valued at about $60,000. 62.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 1,200 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.00, for a total value of $171,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 51,837 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.13, for a total transaction of $8,352,495.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 302,423 shares of company stock worth $46,762,853. 0.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE PG traded down $0.86 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $161.76. 113,133 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,849,605. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $121.54 and a 1-year high of $165.35. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $155.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $147.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $391.45 billion, a PE ratio of 29.57, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.67.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.01. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 31.49%. The firm had revenue of $20.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.64 earnings per share. Procter & Gamble’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be issued a $0.8698 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.62%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PG. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $146.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.85.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

Featured Article: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.