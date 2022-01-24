MEG Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:MEGEF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of MEG Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:MEGEF) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.11.

MEGEF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Desjardins raised their target price on shares of MEG Energy from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of MEG Energy from C$13.00 to C$13.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of MEG Energy from C$14.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of MEG Energy from C$14.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of MEG Energy from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th.

Shares of MEGEF opened at $10.94 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.99. MEG Energy has a 1-year low of $3.23 and a 1-year high of $11.79.

MEG Energy Corp. engages in the production of in situ thermal oil. Its projects include Cristina Lake and Surmont. The company was founded by William J. McCaffrey, Steve Turner and David J. Wizinsky on March 9, 1999 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

