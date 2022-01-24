Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) PT Lowered to $115.00 at SVB Leerink

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) had its price target lowered by SVB Leerink from $138.00 to $115.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the medical technology company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on MDT. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Medtronic from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their price target for the company from $137.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $145.00 to $131.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Medtronic from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $121.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $146.00 to $142.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $130.00 to $129.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $131.65.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Shares of Medtronic stock opened at $105.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.36. Medtronic has a 1 year low of $98.38 and a 1 year high of $135.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $108.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.77. The stock has a market cap of $141.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.43, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.79.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. Medtronic had a net margin of 14.80% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The company had revenue of $7.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Medtronic will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 21st. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.62%.

In other news, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $75,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert John White sold 7,218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.04, for a total transaction of $736,524.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Agate Pass Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,231,000. Jacobs & Co. CA grew its stake in Medtronic by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA now owns 47,925 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $4,957,000 after acquiring an additional 6,243 shares during the period. Liberty One Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Medtronic by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 15,373 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,590,000 after acquiring an additional 1,212 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Medtronic by 57.6% in the 4th quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,151 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $779,000 after acquiring an additional 2,615 shares during the period. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Medtronic by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,127 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. 79.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

Read More: Backdoor Roth IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.