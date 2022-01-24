Mdex Price Reaches $0.26 on Major Exchanges (MDX)

Mdex (CURRENCY:MDX) traded down 5.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 23rd. One Mdex coin can now be bought for about $0.26 or 0.00000721 BTC on exchanges. Mdex has a market cap of $213.91 million and approximately $11.42 million worth of Mdex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Mdex has traded down 17.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Mdex alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002827 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001734 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.91 or 0.00050594 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,458.48 or 0.06945826 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.25 or 0.00060048 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35,347.56 or 0.99865832 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003415 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00007281 BTC.

Mdex Profile

Mdex launched on November 14th, 2020. Mdex’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 838,339,132 coins. Mdex’s official Twitter account is @Mdextech

According to CryptoCompare, “MDX token holders receive trading fee rebates per the tiered structure referenced here. Please note that the Mandala Exchange reserves the right to update the information listed below any time in the future at the team’s discretion. In order to receive trading fee rebates or unlock platform enhancements, users must lock the required amount of MDX token in their Mandala Exchange wallet for a period of 30 days or greater. After the 30-day locking period, users will receive their trading fee rebates via a credit to their Mandala Exchange wallet in the same currency in which the trading fees were originally collected. Trading fee rebates will be paid on a rolling 30-day basis based on the users locking period date. “

Buying and Selling Mdex

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mdex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mdex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mdex using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Mdex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mdex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.