McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Shares Acquired by Impax Asset Management Group plc

Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its stake in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,984 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in McKesson were worth $3,984,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. QV Investors Inc. grew its stake in shares of McKesson by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. QV Investors Inc. now owns 76,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,223,000 after purchasing an additional 2,840 shares during the period. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of McKesson by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of McKesson during the 2nd quarter worth $438,000. Cipher Capital LP grew its stake in McKesson by 96.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cipher Capital LP now owns 3,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $716,000 after acquiring an additional 1,837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in McKesson by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,054,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,580,000 after acquiring an additional 129,753 shares during the last quarter. 85.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get McKesson alerts:

In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 6,214 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $1,367,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 1,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.00, for a total transaction of $236,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 59,611 shares of company stock worth $13,638,025. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCK stock opened at $246.62 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $37.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.19, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.79. McKesson Co. has a 1-year low of $169.34 and a 1-year high of $256.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $236.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $214.94.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $6.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.66 by $1.49. The business had revenue of $66.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.23 billion. McKesson had a negative net margin of 1.92% and a negative return on equity of 5,793.16%. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.80 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 22.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. McKesson’s payout ratio is currently -6.25%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MCK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of McKesson from $279.00 to $262.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of McKesson from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $230.00 to $333.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of McKesson from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of McKesson from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of McKesson from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, McKesson presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $277.42.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical; International; Medical-Surgical Solutions; and Prescription Technology Solutions (“RxTS“).

See Also: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK).

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.