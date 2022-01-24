McCarthy Asset Management Inc. Sells 150 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

McCarthy Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 53.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 133 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises 0.3% of McCarthy Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. McCarthy Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Farmers Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 109 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 72 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. now owns 147 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC now owns 103 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Omega Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Alpha Omega Group Inc. now owns 88 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

AMZN stock opened at $2,852.86 on Monday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2,841.41 and a twelve month high of $3,773.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 trillion, a P/E ratio of 55.81, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3,395.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3,410.75.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.10 by ($2.98). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.31% and a net margin of 5.73%. The firm had revenue of $110.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $12.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 40.79 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AMZN. Wolfe Research reduced their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,850.00 to $3,800.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,175.00 to $4,100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,904.00 to $3,875.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,000.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $3,850.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Thirty-nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,207.05.

In related news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 50,034 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,319.45, for a total transaction of $166,085,361.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 712 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,534.74, for a total value of $2,516,734.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 86,314 shares of company stock worth $292,824,570 over the last 90 days. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

Read More: What is quantitative easing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.