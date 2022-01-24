Master Contract Token Hits Market Capitalization of $1.04 Million (MCT)

Master Contract Token (CURRENCY:MCT) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 23rd. In the last week, Master Contract Token has traded 33.6% lower against the dollar. Master Contract Token has a market capitalization of $1.04 million and $44,191.00 worth of Master Contract Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Master Contract Token coin can currently be bought for about $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,530.94 or 0.06998676 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002764 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.97 or 0.00069043 BTC.

Ethereum Name Service (ENS) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.06 or 0.00047174 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001400 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000283 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0475 or 0.00000131 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded up 216% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Master Contract Token Profile

Master Contract Token (CRYPTO:MCT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Master Contract Token's total supply is 580,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 567,499,990 coins. The Reddit community for Master Contract Token is /r/MasterContractToken and the currency's Github account can be viewed here . Master Contract Token's official Twitter account is @MCT_Token and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Master Contract Token is splyse.tech/#projects

According to CryptoCompare, “1717 Masonic Commemorative Token is an Ethereum-based token created to celebrate Freemasonry. “

Master Contract Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Master Contract Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Master Contract Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Master Contract Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

