MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) Shares Purchased by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,404 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,556 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in MasTec were worth $811,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Man Group plc grew its position in MasTec by 76.2% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 80,356 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,526,000 after purchasing an additional 34,740 shares in the last quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV grew its holdings in shares of MasTec by 142.5% during the 3rd quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 12,815 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after acquiring an additional 7,530 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MasTec by 118.8% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 32,025 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,398,000 after acquiring an additional 17,387 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MasTec by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,665 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after acquiring an additional 1,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of MasTec by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 24,370 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,586,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.85% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MTZ. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of MasTec from $114.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MasTec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of MasTec from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.56.

MasTec stock opened at $88.85 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $93.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.94. The firm has a market cap of $6.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.95 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.46. MasTec, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.77 and a fifty-two week high of $122.33.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. MasTec had a net margin of 4.70% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.77 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MasTec, Inc. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current year.

About MasTec

MasTec, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure construction services. It operates through the following segments: Communications; Oil and Gas; Electrical Transmissions; Clean Energy and Infrastructure; and Other. The Communications segment performs engineering, construction, maintenance and customer fulfillment activities related to communications infrastructure, primarily for wireless and wireline/fiber communications, and install-to-the-home customers.

