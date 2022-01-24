Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Shares Acquired by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 16,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,585 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $2,466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dempze Nancy E acquired a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the third quarter worth about $210,000. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 4.0% during the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 53,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,166,000 after buying an additional 2,086 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA acquired a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,898,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 54.3% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,809,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $879,750,000 after buying an additional 2,045,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.9% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,926,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $594,578,000 after buying an additional 33,897 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Marsh & McLennan Companies alerts:

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, CEO Daniel S. Glaser sold 237,110 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.63, for a total transaction of $39,746,749.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 58,295 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.69, for a total value of $9,775,488.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 304,597 shares of company stock valued at $51,058,405. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on MMC shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $152.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. MKM Partners increased their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $183.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Bank of America cut Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $168.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $157.86.

Shares of MMC stock opened at $157.05 on Monday. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $106.95 and a 12-month high of $175.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $167.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $159.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 31.64% and a net margin of 14.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.535 per share. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 26th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is currently 40.45%.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which offers clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy and people. It operates through the following business segments: Risk & Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment includes risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

Featured Article: Market Perform

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC).

Receive News & Ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.