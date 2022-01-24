Marrone Bio Innovations (NASDAQ:MBII) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Marrone Bio Innovations (NASDAQ:MBII) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Marrone Bio Innovations Inc. develops environmentally safe bio-based products. The Company specializes in the discovery, development, and marketing of natural products for weed, pest, water resource, and plant disease management. It offers crop protection products for conventional and organic crop production, including herbicides for weed control, fungicides for plant disease control, nematicides for parasitic roundworm control, insecticides for insect and mite killers and plant growth regulators that growers use to increase crop yields, enhance plant health, manage pest resistance, and reduce chemical residues. Marrone Bio Innovations Inc. is headquartered in Davis, California. “

Separately, Lake Street Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $2.50 price objective on shares of Marrone Bio Innovations in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $2.71.

MBII opened at $0.58 on Friday. Marrone Bio Innovations has a twelve month low of $0.58 and a twelve month high of $2.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.80 and a beta of 0.32.

Marrone Bio Innovations (NASDAQ:MBII) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03). Marrone Bio Innovations had a negative net margin of 37.49% and a negative return on equity of 46.77%. The business had revenue of $9.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Marrone Bio Innovations will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MBII. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Marrone Bio Innovations by 391.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 262,495 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $549,000 after acquiring an additional 209,117 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Marrone Bio Innovations by 9.3% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 187,810 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 15,911 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Marrone Bio Innovations by 37.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,895,602 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,126,000 after buying an additional 1,345,859 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Marrone Bio Innovations by 40.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 194,171 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 56,227 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Marrone Bio Innovations by 40.3% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 25,991 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 7,461 shares during the period. 62.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc engages in the provision of Biological based solutions for agricultural crops, turf protection, seed treatment, plant health and waterway systems. Its products include Grandevo Insecticide, Majestene Nematicide, Regalia Fungicide, Stargus Fungicide, Venerate Insecticide, Amplitude Fungicide, Regalia Rx Plant Health, Zelto Nematicide, Zequanox Molluscicide and Haven.

