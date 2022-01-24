Marks and Spencer Group plc (OTCMKTS:MAKSY) Receives $275.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Marks and Spencer Group plc (OTCMKTS:MAKSY) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $275.00.

MAKSY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Peel Hunt raised shares of Marks and Spencer Group to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th.

Get Marks and Spencer Group alerts:

MAKSY opened at $5.93 on Friday. Marks and Spencer Group has a fifty-two week low of $3.48 and a fifty-two week high of $7.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.24.

Marks & Spencer Group Plc engages in the retail of clothes, food, and home products. It operates through the United Kingdom (UK) and International geographical segment. The UK segment consists of the UK retail business and franchise operations. The International segment includes Marks & Spencer owned businesses in Europe and Asia, and the international franchise operations.

See Also: Equal Weight Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Marks and Spencer Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marks and Spencer Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.