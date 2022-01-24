Magnetar Financial LLC Takes $976,000 Position in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 5,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $976,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MHK. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Mohawk Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Mohawk Industries by 213.7% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Mohawk Industries in the third quarter worth $34,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Mohawk Industries by 96.2% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Mohawk Industries in the second quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors own 75.15% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MHK opened at $156.38 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.59 billion, a PE ratio of 10.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $174.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $184.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $141.64 and a 1-year high of $231.80.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $3.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.15. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 12.50% and a net margin of 9.86%. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.26 EPS. Mohawk Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 14.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MHK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays cut Mohawk Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $215.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Mohawk Industries from $167.00 to $157.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Raymond James cut their target price on Mohawk Industries from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. UBS Group initiated coverage on Mohawk Industries in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital cut their target price on Mohawk Industries from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $202.36.

Mohawk Industries Company Profile

Mohawk Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture, design, and distribution of residential and commercial flooring products. It operates through the following segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (ROW). The Global Ceramic segment comprises ceramic, porcelain, and natural stone tile products used for wall and floor applications.

