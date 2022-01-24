Magnetar Financial LLC Makes New Investment in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI)

Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 14,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,244,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of YETI by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,375,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,014,000 after buying an additional 704,004 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in YETI by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,219,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,961,000 after acquiring an additional 146,002 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in YETI by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,202,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,371,000 after acquiring an additional 29,497 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in YETI by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,030,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,628,000 after acquiring an additional 133,383 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in YETI by 58.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,014,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,109,000 after acquiring an additional 373,866 shares during the period. 94.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on YETI. Roth Capital dropped their price target on YETI from $112.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. BTIG Research increased their price target on YETI from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. UBS Group increased their price target on YETI from $92.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Cowen dropped their price target on YETI from $118.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on YETI from $121.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, YETI has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.89.

In other YETI news, CEO Matthew J. Reintjes sold 25,000 shares of YETI stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.30, for a total value of $2,182,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Matthew J. Reintjes sold 40,004 shares of YETI stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.02, for a total value of $4,041,204.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 83,979 shares of company stock valued at $8,162,579 over the last 90 days. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of YETI stock opened at $66.53 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $84.99. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.75 and a 12 month high of $108.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 2.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

YETI (NYSE:YETI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.07. YETI had a return on equity of 57.19% and a net margin of 15.04%. The firm had revenue of $362.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.27 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

YETI Company Profile

YETI Holdings, Inc engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of products for the outdoor and recreation market. Its products include coolers, drinkware, travel bags, backpacks, multipurpose buckets, outdoor chairs, blankets, dog bowls, apparel, and accessories. The company was founded by Roy J.

