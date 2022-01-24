Magnetar Financial LLC Grows Stake in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR)

Magnetar Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) by 113.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,667 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,873 shares during the quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC’s holdings in Restaurant Brands International were worth $1,020,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 24.3% during the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,241 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 10.8% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,679,120 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $102,750,000 after buying an additional 164,020 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 20.8% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 24,893 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,523,000 after buying an additional 4,283 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 9.8% during the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 11,585 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $713,000 after buying an additional 1,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 464.4% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 432,028 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $26,464,000 after buying an additional 355,480 shares during the last quarter.

Get Restaurant Brands International alerts:

QSR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised Restaurant Brands International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $70.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered Restaurant Brands International from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $74.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Restaurant Brands International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.09.

Shares of NYSE:QSR opened at $55.39 on Monday. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.18 and a 12-month high of $71.12. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.00. The company has a market capitalization of $17.37 billion, a PE ratio of 22.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 26.93% and a net margin of 13.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. Research analysts predict that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 20th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.83%. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.60%.

In other Restaurant Brands International news, COO Joshua Kobza sold 16,837 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.62, for a total transaction of $986,984.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jill Granat sold 7,869 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.62, for a total value of $461,280.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 46,498 shares of company stock valued at $2,725,713. 1.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

Restaurant Brands International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of quick service restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Tim Hortons, Burger King, and Popeyes. The Tim Hortons segment provides donut, coffee, and tea restaurant services. The Burger King segment manages fast food hamburger restaurant.

Further Reading: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QSR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR).

Receive News & Ratings for Restaurant Brands International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Restaurant Brands International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.