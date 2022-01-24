Magnetar Financial LLC Buys Shares of 57,104 SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI)

Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 57,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $907,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. grew its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 1,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 60.1% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 35.5% during the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 5,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 17.1% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 17.3% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,990 shares in the last quarter. 45.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SoFi Technologies alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on SoFi Technologies from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on SoFi Technologies from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Mizuho cut their target price on SoFi Technologies from $30.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Citigroup started coverage on SoFi Technologies in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on SoFi Technologies from $16.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SoFi Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.70.

In related news, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 7,361,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.60, for a total value of $159,005,764.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director George Thompson Hutton sold 103,462 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.52, for a total value of $1,916,116.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,541,508 shares of company stock valued at $378,577,910. 35.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SOFI stock opened at $13.89 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 17.58, a quick ratio of 17.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.02 and a fifty-two week high of $28.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.64.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $277.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $263.16 million. On average, analysts predict that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post -1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

About SoFi Technologies

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. The company operates through three reportable segments: Lending, Financial Services, and Technology Platform. Its financial services allow its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. The company offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.

Recommended Story: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SOFI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI).

Receive News & Ratings for SoFi Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SoFi Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.