Magnetar Financial LLC Buys 5,119 Shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Magnetar Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) by 110.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,747 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 5,119 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $1,476,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 1,251.1% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,189 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 1,101 shares during the last quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 24,190 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,664,000 after purchasing an additional 3,165 shares in the last quarter. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the 3rd quarter valued at about $208,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,304,952 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $335,595,000 after purchasing an additional 119,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 38.0% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 3,313 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.13% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DRI. Stephens cut their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Barclays lifted their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $175.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Darden Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Darden Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $151.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their target price on Darden Restaurants from $162.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Darden Restaurants currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.78.

In related news, CEO Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 76,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.38, for a total value of $11,691,355.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director M Shan Atkins sold 3,123 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.11, for a total value of $471,916.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DRI opened at $134.78 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 12 month low of $110.89 and a 12 month high of $164.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $145.50 and a 200-day moving average of $147.02. The company has a market capitalization of $17.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.46.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last issued its earnings results on Friday, December 17th. The restaurant operator reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.05. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 30.83% and a net margin of 10.73%. The company had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.95%.

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

