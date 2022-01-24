MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) Holdings Lifted by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank grew its position in MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 106,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,900 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.17% of MacroGenics worth $2,222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in MacroGenics by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 249,256 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,695,000 after purchasing an additional 14,256 shares during the last quarter. RTW Investments LP lifted its stake in shares of MacroGenics by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 2,546,925 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $68,410,000 after acquiring an additional 532,525 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of MacroGenics by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 11,173 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 1,541 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of MacroGenics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,597,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of MacroGenics by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,231,559 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $86,800,000 after acquiring an additional 562,389 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

MGNX stock opened at $12.71 on Monday. MacroGenics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.69 and a 12 month high of $36.48. The firm has a market cap of $778.59 million, a PE ratio of -5.30 and a beta of 2.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.55.

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.23). MacroGenics had a negative net margin of 126.03% and a negative return on equity of 46.52%. The business had revenue of $15.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.66) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that MacroGenics, Inc. will post -3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

MGNX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of MacroGenics from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of MacroGenics in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MacroGenics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, MacroGenics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.88.

In other news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech purchased 200,000 shares of MacroGenics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.50 per share, for a total transaction of $3,700,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 7.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MacroGenics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering and developing antibody-based therapeutics designed to modulate the human immune response for the treatment of cancer. Its product pipeline includes Margetuximab, Flotetuzumab, Retifanlimab, Enoblituzumab, Tebotelimab, MGC018, MGD019, IMGC936, and MGD014 for infectious diseases.

