Lyrical Asset Management LP Sells 57,183 Shares of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG)

Lyrical Asset Management LP trimmed its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 952,497 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 57,183 shares during the quarter. Affiliated Managers Group makes up about 1.8% of Lyrical Asset Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Lyrical Asset Management LP owned 2.34% of Affiliated Managers Group worth $143,913,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AMG. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Affiliated Managers Group during the second quarter worth about $45,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 53.6% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 407 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in Affiliated Managers Group during the second quarter worth about $143,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in Affiliated Managers Group during the second quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Affiliated Managers Group during the third quarter worth about $226,000. 96.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AMG stock opened at $140.60 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $165.04. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $110.02 and a 12-month high of $191.62. The company has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.35.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The asset manager reported $4.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.91 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $575.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $587.91 million. Affiliated Managers Group had a net margin of 22.12% and a return on equity of 21.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.27 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 18.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.35%.

AMG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $186.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $275.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $212.00 to $211.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Barrington Research upped their target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $218.86.

In related news, Director Reuben Jeffery III bought 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $188.39 per share, for a total transaction of $508,653.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John R. Erickson bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $169.95 per share, with a total value of $509,850.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Affiliated Managers Group Company Profile

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc is an asset management company with equity investments in boutique investment management firms. It provides assistance on strategic matters, marketing, distribution, product development, and operations. The company was founded by William J. Nutt in December 1993 and is headquartered in West Palm Beach, FL.

