Lyrical Asset Management LP Sells 243,466 Shares of Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK)

Lyrical Asset Management LP lowered its holdings in shares of Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,001,607 shares of the company’s stock after selling 243,466 shares during the quarter. Liberty Global makes up 3.8% of Lyrical Asset Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Lyrical Asset Management LP owned about 1.80% of Liberty Global worth $294,647,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Liberty Global by 111.1% in the third quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lifted its position in shares of Liberty Global by 49.9% in the third quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 8,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 2,813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in shares of Liberty Global by 8.7% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 8,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LBTYK opened at $26.66 on Monday. Liberty Global plc has a 1-year low of $23.09 and a 1-year high of $30.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The company has a market cap of $14.47 billion, a PE ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.18.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter. Liberty Global had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 97.60%.

About Liberty Global

Liberty Global Plc is an international television and broadband company, which engages in the provision of broadband communications services. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.K. and Ireland, Belgium, Switzerland, Central and Eastern Europe, and Central and Corporate. Its products include broadband, WiFi, connectivity products, TV platforms, and TV content.

