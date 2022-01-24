Lyrical Asset Management LP Cuts Position in Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT)

Lyrical Asset Management LP cut its stake in Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,722,561 shares of the company’s stock after selling 104,527 shares during the quarter. Adient comprises about 2.5% of Lyrical Asset Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Lyrical Asset Management LP owned 0.05% of Adient worth $195,750,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ADNT. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Adient during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Adient by 34.3% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares during the period. Cubic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Adient in the 3rd quarter worth about $208,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adient by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 5,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 765 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Adient during the 3rd quarter valued at about $230,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.80% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Jerome J. Dorlack sold 7,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.95, for a total value of $366,210.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays cut Adient from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. TheStreet raised Adient from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Adient from $50.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Adient from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.11.

Shares of Adient stock opened at $43.58 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.77, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 3.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $46.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.95. Adient plc has a 12-month low of $30.47 and a 12-month high of $53.17.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by $0.41. Adient had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 8.10%. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Adient plc will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Adient plc manufactures automotive seating systems. The firm’s products include complete seats, commercial vehicle seats, structures and mechanisms, foam, fabrics, and trim. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA and Asia. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

