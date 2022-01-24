LUXCoin (LUX) Price Hits $0.0090 on Major Exchanges

LUXCoin (CURRENCY:LUX) traded 6.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 24th. LUXCoin has a total market capitalization of $116,840.76 and $12.00 worth of LUXCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LUXCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0090 or 0.00000027 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, LUXCoin has traded down 29.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get LUXCoin alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $33,453.60 or 1.00006789 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.88 or 0.00092317 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $83.02 or 0.00248191 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $112.13 or 0.00335208 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00014288 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.23 or 0.00153135 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001769 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 16.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00006196 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000900 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001429 BTC.

LUXCoin Profile

LUXCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theMultiple Algorithms hashing algorithm. It launched on October 10th, 2017. LUXCoin’s total supply is 13,943,746 coins and its circulating supply is 12,936,513 coins. LUXCoin’s official website is luxcore.io . The Reddit community for LUXCoin is /r/LUXCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . LUXCoin’s official Twitter account is @lux_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “LuxCoin is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the PHI1612 algorithm (built from; Skein, JH, Cubehash, Fugue, Streebog and Echo). Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling LUXCoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LUXCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LUXCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LUXCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for LUXCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LUXCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.