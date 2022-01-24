Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR) CEO Purchases $892,450.00 in Stock

Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR) CEO Austin Russell purchased 65,000 shares of Luminar Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, January 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.73 per share, with a total value of $892,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ LAZR opened at $12.48 on Monday. Luminar Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.57 and a twelve month high of $40.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.00.

Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10). Luminar Technologies had a negative return on equity of 94.03% and a negative net margin of 2,061.38%. The company had revenue of $7.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.98 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Luminar Technologies, Inc. will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. R. F. Lafferty dropped their price target on shares of Luminar Technologies from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Northland Securities reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Luminar Technologies in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Luminar Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Luminar Technologies in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Cowen began coverage on shares of Luminar Technologies in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.33.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LAZR. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Luminar Technologies by 2.0% in the third quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 40,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Luminar Technologies by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 9,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Luminar Technologies by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 40,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $893,000 after buying an additional 1,396 shares during the period. Circle Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Luminar Technologies by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Luminar Technologies by 2,124.3% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,572 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.49% of the company’s stock.

About Luminar Technologies

Luminar Technologies, Inc operates as a vehicle sensor and software company for passenger cars and commercial trucks. The company operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Other Component Sales. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells lidar sensors, and related perception and autonomy software solutions for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and other related industries.

