Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,133,746 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 285,899 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Lumen Technologies were worth $26,437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LUMN. FMR LLC increased its stake in Lumen Technologies by 114.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,433,165 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296,573 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of Lumen Technologies by 12.8% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 172,662 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,346,000 after acquiring an additional 19,644 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Lumen Technologies by 208.1% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,078 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 3,430 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lumen Technologies by 8.8% during the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 11,589 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Lumen Technologies by 5.1% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 437,247 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,942,000 after acquiring an additional 21,210 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

In other Lumen Technologies news, EVP Stacey W. Goff sold 128,616 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.16, for a total transaction of $1,821,202.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LUMN traded down $0.04 on Monday, reaching $11.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 144,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,348,273. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.06 and a twelve month high of $16.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market cap of $12.28 billion, a PE ratio of -16.94, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.63.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.92 billion. Lumen Technologies had a negative net margin of 3.83% and a positive return on equity of 17.98%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 29th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 26th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.34%. Lumen Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently -140.85%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on LUMN shares. Citigroup upgraded shares of Lumen Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lumen Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.50.

Lumen Technologies Profile

Lumen Technologies, Inc is an investment holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated communications to residential and business customers. It operates through the following segments: International and Global Accounts Management, Enterprise, Small and Medium Business, Wholesale, and Consumer.

