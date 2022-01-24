Loews Co. (NYSE:L) Shares Purchased by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L) by 70.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 325,313 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 134,551 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.13% of Loews worth $17,545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in L. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Loews by 3.5% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 577,326 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,551,000 after acquiring an additional 19,658 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Loews in the second quarter valued at approximately $760,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of Loews by 3.2% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 41,934 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,292,000 after buying an additional 1,290 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Loews by 44.8% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 123,468 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,659,000 after buying an additional 38,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Loews by 2.4% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,588 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 57.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Mark S. Schwartz sold 8,759 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.73, for a total value of $505,657.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Richard Waldo Scott sold 5,366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.89, for a total value of $305,271.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,584 shares of company stock worth $836,032 in the last three months. 16.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Loews stock opened at $58.15 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.75 billion, a PE ratio of 9.49 and a beta of 0.95. Loews Co. has a 12 month low of $45.11 and a 12 month high of $61.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Loews (NYSE:L) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.22. Loews had a return on equity of 6.24% and a net margin of 11.10%. The firm had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were paid a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 23rd. Loews’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.08%.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Loews from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th.

Loews Company Profile

Loews Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the oil and gas business. It operates through the following segments: CNA Financial, Diamond Offshore, Boardwalk Pipeline, Loews Hotels and Corporate. The CNA Financial segment offers property, casualty, insurance, and underwriting services.

