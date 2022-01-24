LocalCoinSwap Hits Market Cap of $649,918.72 (LCS)

LocalCoinSwap (CURRENCY:LCS) traded 3.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 24th. LocalCoinSwap has a total market cap of $649,918.72 and approximately $3,339.00 worth of LocalCoinSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LocalCoinSwap coin can currently be purchased for $0.0129 or 0.00000035 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, LocalCoinSwap has traded down 21.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000497 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $100.52 or 0.00275345 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0417 or 0.00000114 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 41% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000251 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00005800 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000916 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $413.96 or 0.01133971 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

LocalCoinSwap Coin Profile

LocalCoinSwap (CRYPTO:LCS) is a coin. LocalCoinSwap’s total supply is 69,633,282 coins and its circulating supply is 50,420,505 coins. The Reddit community for LocalCoinSwap is /r/LocalCoinSwap and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for LocalCoinSwap is www.localcoinswap.com . LocalCoinSwap’s official message board is medium.com/localcoinswap . LocalCoinSwap’s official Twitter account is @Localcoinswap_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “LocalCoinSwap is a community-owned peer-to-peer (P2P) exchange for cryptocurrencies and tokens. It allows users to exchange cryptos with several alternative payment methods while distributing 100% of its profits back to LCS token holders. The LCS token is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain, allowing holders to receive part of the revenue generated by the P2P exchange, in accordance with the amount of tokens they hold. “

Buying and Selling LocalCoinSwap

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LocalCoinSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LocalCoinSwap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LocalCoinSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

