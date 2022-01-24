Lisk (LSK) Trading Down 24% This Week

Lisk (CURRENCY:LSK) traded down 4.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 24th. One Lisk coin can now be bought for approximately $1.52 or 0.00004198 BTC on popular exchanges. Lisk has a total market capitalization of $195.55 million and $5.27 million worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Lisk has traded 24% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Waves (WAVES) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.24 or 0.00022803 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.34 or 0.00014789 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001642 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0999 or 0.00000277 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001417 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

DubaiCoin (DBIX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001643 BTC.

Lisk Coin Profile

Lisk is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 144,818,773 coins and its circulating supply is 128,900,445 coins. Lisk’s official message board is blog.lisk.io . Lisk’s official website is lisk.io . The Reddit community for Lisk is /r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Lisk’s official Twitter account is @LiskHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Lisk is a crypto-currency and decentralized application platform. As a crypto-currency, much like Bitcoin and other alternatives, it provides a decentralized payment system and digital money network. The network itself operates using a highly efficient Delegated-Proof-of-Stake (DPoS) consensus model, that is secured by 101 democratically elected delegates. The Lisk decentralized application platform, its most powerful component, allows the deployment, distribution, and monetization of decentralized applications and custom blockchains (sidechains) onto the Lisk blockchain. The inflation rate is 5 LISK per block, which gets lowered by 1 every year until it reaches a stable block reward of 1 LISK per block. Lisk partnered with Microsoft to integrate Lisk into its Azure Blockchain as a Service (BaaS) program — meaning developers worldwide can develop, test, and deploy Lisk blockchain applications using Microsoft's Azure cloud computing platform and infrastructure. “

Buying and Selling Lisk

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lisk directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lisk should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lisk using one of the exchanges listed above.

