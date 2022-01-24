Lightspeed POS (TSE:LSPD) Hits New 12-Month Low at $34.70

Lightspeed POS Inc. (TSE:LSPD)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$34.70 and last traded at C$34.97, with a volume of 109107 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$40.03.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LSPD shares. CIBC cut their target price on Lightspeed POS from C$190.00 to C$125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$75.00 target price on shares of Lightspeed POS in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a C$128.00 target price on shares of Lightspeed POS in a research report on Thursday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Lightspeed POS from C$122.00 to C$100.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Lightspeed POS from C$104.00 to C$62.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lightspeed POS currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$116.56.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$56.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$98.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 8.54 and a quick ratio of 8.35. The stock has a market cap of C$5.09 billion and a PE ratio of -17.96.

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Germany, Australia, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

