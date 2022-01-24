Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) Shares Sold by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. trimmed its stake in shares of Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 154,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,303 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.19% of Life Storage worth $17,769,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Life Storage by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,825,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,127,329,000 after buying an additional 863,247 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Life Storage by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,456,677 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,229,875,000 after buying an additional 434,190 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Life Storage by 143.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 594,229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,790,000 after buying an additional 349,910 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Life Storage by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,747,760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $187,621,000 after buying an additional 338,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vision Capital Corp bought a new position in Life Storage in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,685,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LSI opened at $134.16 on Monday. Life Storage, Inc. has a one year low of $79.78 and a one year high of $154.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $140.35 and a 200-day moving average of $128.40. The company has a market capitalization of $11.00 billion, a PE ratio of 47.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.35 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.39). Life Storage had a net margin of 29.53% and a return on equity of 8.17%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Life Storage, Inc. will post 5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. This is a positive change from Life Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 141.34%.

In related news, COO Edward F. Killeen sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.17, for a total transaction of $2,072,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Joseph Saffire sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.39, for a total value of $585,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,500 shares of company stock valued at $6,947,560 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

LSI has been the subject of a number of research reports. KeyCorp increased their price target on Life Storage from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Life Storage in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $186.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of Life Storage in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Life Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Life Storage from $123.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.11.

Life Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of self-storage properties. It offers commercial, vehicle, and wine storage services. The company was founded by Robert J. Attea, David L. Rogers, Kenneth F. Myszka, and Charles E. Lannon in 1982 and is headquartered in Buffalo, NY.

