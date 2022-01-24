Liberum Capital Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Wickes Group (LON:WIX)

Wickes Group (LON:WIX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Liberum Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They currently have a GBX 450 ($6.14) price target on the stock. Liberum Capital’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 115.52% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on WIX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Wickes Group from GBX 313 ($4.27) to GBX 320 ($4.37) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on Wickes Group from GBX 280 ($3.82) to GBX 290 ($3.96) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 360 ($4.91) price target on shares of Wickes Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 360 ($4.91) price objective on shares of Wickes Group in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Wickes Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 356 ($4.86).

Get Wickes Group alerts:

LON WIX opened at GBX 208.80 ($2.85) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 570.05, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of £542.12 million and a P/E ratio of 10.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 226.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 233.59. Wickes Group has a 12 month low of GBX 204 ($2.78) and a 12 month high of GBX 288.40 ($3.94).

In other Wickes Group news, insider Christopher Rogers purchased 20,543 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 223 ($3.04) per share, with a total value of £45,810.89 ($62,506.33).

About Wickes Group

Wickes Group plc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United Kingdom. It offers products in various categories, including kitchens, bathrooms, gardens, building supplies, tools and workwear, doors and windows, flooring, tiles, painting and decorating, electrical and hardware, joinery, heating and plumbing, as well as grouting, sealants, and adhesives.

Read More: Is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) still relevant?

Receive News & Ratings for Wickes Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wickes Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.