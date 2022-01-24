Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) Stake Trimmed by River Road Asset Management LLC

River Road Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,515,443 shares of the company’s stock after selling 286,285 shares during the quarter. Liberty Broadband accounts for about 2.9% of River Road Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. River Road Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.83% of Liberty Broadband worth $261,717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of LBRDK. Clearstead Trust LLC purchased a new stake in Liberty Broadband during the third quarter valued at $37,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Liberty Broadband during the third quarter valued at $53,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in Liberty Broadband by 38.4% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Liberty Broadband by 1,424.0% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Liberty Broadband by 36.2% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. 76.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have issued reports on LBRDK shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Liberty Broadband from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Liberty Broadband from $220.00 to $172.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Liberty Broadband has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $206.83.

Shares of LBRDK opened at $141.51 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $24.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.88 and a beta of 0.96. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 12-month low of $140.25 and a 12-month high of $194.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $156.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $170.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $250.22 million during the quarter. Liberty Broadband had a net margin of 78.43% and a return on equity of 6.66%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

About Liberty Broadband

Liberty Broadband Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the cable, broadband and mobile location technology businesses. It operates through its subsidiaries, Charter Communications, Inc and TruePosition, Inc The company was founded on March 28, 1991 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

