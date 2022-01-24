Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Laredo Petroleum Holdings, Inc. is engaged in the exploration, development and acquisition of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian and Mid-Continent regions of the United States. Laredo Petroleum Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Laredo Petroleum from $49.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Laredo Petroleum from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Laredo Petroleum from $105.00 to $85.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $68.60.

Laredo Petroleum stock opened at $63.67 on Thursday. Laredo Petroleum has a 1 year low of $22.62 and a 1 year high of $99.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $65.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.99. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.84 and a beta of 4.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.02, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34.

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.90 by ($1.06). Laredo Petroleum had a negative net margin of 21.33% and a negative return on equity of 2,190.66%. The company had revenue of $379.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $261.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.02 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Laredo Petroleum will post 8.49 EPS for the current year.

In other Laredo Petroleum news, major shareholder Encap Energy Capital Fund Ix, sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total transaction of $36,500,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO M. Jason Pigott sold 13,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.60, for a total transaction of $972,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LPI. EnCap Energy Capital Fund IX L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum in the 3rd quarter worth about $177,629,000. State Street Corp grew its position in Laredo Petroleum by 596.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 969,316 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $89,943,000 after buying an additional 830,143 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Laredo Petroleum by 39.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,718,665 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $159,475,000 after buying an additional 483,443 shares in the last quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. bought a new position in Laredo Petroleum in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,044,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Laredo Petroleum by 79.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 589,417 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after buying an additional 260,525 shares in the last quarter. 74.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Laredo Petroleum, Inc engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It operates in the Permian Basin in West Texas. The company was founded by Randy A. Foutch in October 2006 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

